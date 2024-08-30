Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss choose Basel as host city for 2025 Eurovision Song Contest

ZURICH (Reuters) – Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be held in the Swiss city of Basel, public broadcaster SRG said on Friday.

Basel beat competition from Geneva to host the event in May 2025, which Switzerland will host after singer Nemo won this year’s competition in Malmo, Sweden.

The two Swiss cities were the final candidates chosen according to criteria that included transport connections, hotel capacity and security.

