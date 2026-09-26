Julianne Moore gets honorary award at Zurich Film Festival
Oscar-winning US actress Julianne Moore was guest of honour at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) on Friday evening, where the 65-year-old was presented with the “Golden Icon Award” for her lifetime achievement.
According to the ZFF, Moore was honoured for her “extraordinary career” as well as her performance in her new film The Debut. ZFF director Christian Jungen praised Moore in the run-up to the event as “one of the outstanding character actresses of American cinema” who possesses “remarkable versatility”.
Moore was accompanied in Zurich by Jesse Eisenberg, the director of tragicomedy The Debut, in which she plays the lead role. Her career spans over 30 years and more than 60 films.
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Other stars in Zurich
Alongside Moore and Eisenberg, Martin McDonagh, Joe Locke and numerous others graced the green carpet on Friday evening. The 56-year-old Irishman McDonagh, who directed films including Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, was also honoured by the festival, whose 22nd edition runs until October 4. Numerous other Hollywood stars are expected to attend.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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