Swiss cities react to rising youth knife crime

Police are finding more youths carrying knives in some parts of Switzerland. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi

The Swiss cities of Zurich and Basel have launched awareness campaigns to dissuade youths from carrying knives, after observing a rise in the number of stabbing injuries.

This content was published on June 30, 2023
swissinfo.ch/mga

The campaign entitled “Your mother doesn't want you to go to jail” highlights the consequences of stabbings both for victims and perpetrators.

“If someone commits a stabbing it is grievous bodily harm and they have to answer for it,” Daniel Sollberger of Basel city police told Swiss public broadcaster SRF. 

+ Why most of Switzerland’s prisoners are not Swiss

Police and youth workers report a rise in the number of young people carrying knives. For instance, at a Basel autumn fair last year, one in eight youths who were searched were carrying knives.

The number of serious acts of violence in Switzerland increased by 16.6% to 1,942 offences in 2022, the highest value since such statistics started to be recorded in 2009.

Last year, minors made up 12% of all people charged for crimes in Switzerland and young adults (aged 18 to 24) another 15%.

