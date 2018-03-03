“I Am Not Your Negro”, an examination of the history of racism in the United States, has won a César for best documentary film. It was co-produced by Close Up Films in Geneva and Swiss public television, RTS, part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation.
The filmexternal link is based on the unfinished memoir of African-American author James Baldwin and recounts his thoughts and the lives of his friends in the civil rights movement, including Malcolm X and Martin Luther King.
Its success at the Césarsexternal link, the highest film awards in France, follows a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at last year’s Oscars and winning the BAFTA for Best Documentary.
film trailer
Trailer of “I Am Not Your Negro”
The other works in Paris with Swiss participation went home empty-handed on Friday night. “Les Gardiennesexternal link”, a Swiss co-produced drama about female farmers during the First World War, had been nominated in four categories. Swiss-French actress Laetitia Dosch had also hoped to be named Best Female Newcomer for her starring role in “Jeune Femmeexternal link”.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.