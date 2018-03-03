This content was published on March 3, 2018 12:13 PM Mar 3, 2018 - 12:13

An anti-integration rally in Little Rock, Arkansas, taken from 'I Am Not Your Negro'

(Library of Congress/Magnolia Pictures)

“I Am Not Your Negro”, an examination of the history of racism in the United States, has won a César for best documentary film. It was co-produced by Close Up Films in Geneva and Swiss public television, RTS, part of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation.

The filmexternal link is based on the unfinished memoir of African-American author James Baldwin and recounts his thoughts and the lives of his friends in the civil rights movement, including Malcolm X and Martin Luther King.

Its success at the Césarsexternal link, the highest film awards in France, follows a nomination for Best Documentary Feature at last year’s Oscars and winning the BAFTA for Best Documentary.

The other works in Paris with Swiss participation went home empty-handed on Friday night. “Les Gardiennesexternal link”, a Swiss co-produced drama about female farmers during the First World War, had been nominated in four categories. Swiss-French actress Laetitia Dosch had also hoped to be named Best Female Newcomer for her starring role in “Jeune Femmeexternal link”.

SDA-ATS/ts

