Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss court convicts executives accused over 1MDB scandal

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

By John Revill

BELLINZONA, Switzerland (Reuters) – The Swiss Federal Criminal Court on Wednesday convicted two executives at an oil exploration company accused of embezzling over $1.8 billion from Malaysia’s state investment fund 1MDB.

The verdict was the latest episode in the 1MDB scandal, a complex tale of international corruption that has buffeted a slew of financial institutions and individuals across the globe since allegations of wrongdoing first surfaced in 2015.

Prosecutors alleged that Swiss-British national Patrick Mahony and Swiss-Saudi Tarek Obaid, helped to set up a joint venture with 1MDB by creating the impression that their company, PetroSaudi, was backed by the Saudi government.

This was not, in fact, the case, but the accused managed to persuade 1MDB’s board into signing up to the scheme in 2009 before going on to defraud the fund, prosecutors said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Alexandra Andrist

Bodycams: essential for good law enforcement, or a privacy risk?

Did you ever come across bodycams in your place of residence and if so, how do you think the use of bodycams alter the relationship between the public and (transport) police?

Join the discussion
4 Likes
8 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
30 Likes
21 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Thomas Stephens

‘No kids’ holidays are booming in Switzerland. Blatant discrimination or a stroke of genius?

Canny tourist operators have realised that many people will pay a premium to remove kids from their holidays. What does this say about society?

Join the discussion
67 Likes
50 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR