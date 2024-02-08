Swiss court rejects climate protestors’ human rights appeal

Several climate protestor were arrested in Lausanne in 2019. Keystone / Cyril Zingaro

read aloud pause

X

The conviction of five climate activists for blocking a street in Lausanne in 2019 is not contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights.

This content was published on February 8, 2024 - 14:04

Keystone-SDA

This decision does not violate the freedom of peaceful assembly and association, according to the Federal Court.

Five activists had participated in December 2019 - with nearly a hundred people - in the blocking of Rue Centrale, an important artery in the city centre, which had lasted more than six hours, from 10 am until around 4 pm.

Traffic, including buses and emergency vehicles, had to be diverted, causing serious disruption.

The Court of first instance sentenced the five activists to a suspended fine of 20 days, as well as a fine of CHF200.

The Cantonal Court then rejected their appeal, leading the interested parties to appeal to the High Court. They argued in particular that their conviction violated their right to freedom of assembly, as guaranteed by Article 11 of the ECHR.





Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.

End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe





In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative