Swiss court upholds Basel begging ban

The Federal Supreme Court has rejected an attempt to overturn begging restrictions in the Swiss city of Basel.

The complaint had been brought by a variety of NGOs and lawyers, complaining that the measures violated fundamental rights.

The city in northwest Switzerland imposed its second partial ban on begging in certain areas in 2021. An earlier set of restrictions had been lifted in 2019.

In between the two bans, the number of beggars increased, leading to complaints of aggressive tactics from organised groups that came to Basel from other countries.

The renewed restrictions banned begging in certain areas, such as near shop doorways, restaurants and public transport stations.

The authorities also said they will fine anyone using deceptive methods to beg or sending other people to beg on their behalf.

The Lausanne-based court said the measures were justified in most cases, apart from a begging ban in public parks.

In 2021, the European Court of Human Rights ruled that a ban on begging in the Swiss city of Geneva was in breach of human dignity and privacy rights.

But the Basel restrictions do not go as far as those in Geneva at the time. Begging is restricted in a number of Swiss cantons,.





