Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Swiss Crystal Human error to blame in cruise ship crash

...
rescue boat

German firefighters at the scene of the Swiss boat accident

(Keystone/EPA/Klaus Felder)

The pilot of the Swiss Crystal cruise ship made a steering error, which led to Tuesday’s accident on the River Rhine near Duisberg, Germany. 

Swiss shipping company Scylla announced this conclusion on Thursday. It said the incident would be further investigated to avoid future accidents. 

Three of the passengers are still in hospital; a fourth has been released. In total, 25 of the 129 people on board were hurt when the ship crashed into a pillar supporting a highway bridge. 

The Swiss Crystal was heading towards the Netherlands and is now in a shipyard there for repairs to its badly damaged bow.


swissinfo.ch and agencies/sm

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

×