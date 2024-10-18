Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss defend decision not to adopt latest Russia sanctions in full

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Switzerland on Friday said it was “unequivocally” committed to sanctions against Russia after Bern decided not to adopt in full the latest package of restrictions imposed by the European Union.

The Swiss government this week said it would opt out of a requirement that targets subsidiaries of companies operating in third countries, sparking criticism from the United States Ambassador in Bern, who called it “disappointing”.

The clause in question is an obligation for businesses to ensure that their subsidiaries operating elsewhere do not undermine EU sanctions.

“The clause only requires companies to prevent circumvention via their subsidiaries to the best of their ability. It will be quite unclear to companies what measures they are required to take,” the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) told Reuters.

More
Russian media have criticised Swiss sanctions on Russia from the start of the war, arguing Switzerland was violating its neutrality. International media followed suit.

More

Debunking Russian propaganda on Switzerland

This content was published on Russian authorities and official media claim that Swiss sanctions on Russia and Russian assets violate Switzerland’s neutrality. SWI swissinfo.ch fact checks these claims.

Read more: Debunking Russian propaganda on Switzerland

The government would consider adopting a version in future if it were more precise, added SECO, the government department which oversees Switzerland’s sanctions regime.

“Switzerland is unwaveringly and unequivocally committed to sanctions against Russia,” it added.

The decision this week has sparked criticism and concerns that Swiss-based commodity traders that have set up operations elsewhere could continue doing business with Russia.

“The Federal Council’s decision to not fully adopt all components of the 14th package of EU sanctions yesterday is disappointing, and we hope it will work to close the loophole that enables overseas subsidiaries to evade sanctions,” U.S. Ambassador Scott Miller said in a statement.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
16 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
227 Likes
158 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR