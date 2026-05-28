Voter sentiment turning against Swiss ‘No to ten million’ initiative
The latest poll on voter intent for the Swiss 'No to ten million' initiative on immgration control shows a slight tendency towards a 'no' vote.
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The YouGov Switzerland research institute survey found that 51% of those eligible to vote said they were against the aims of the initiative, while 43% were in favour. Some 6% said they were still undecided.
The results are within the margin of statistical error, YouGov stated, after polling 2,518 people between May 18 and 26.
Voter sentiment appears to have changed slightly compared to the previous barometer carried out by YouGov at the beginning of May. The ‘No’ respondents gained five percentage points, while ‘yes’ supporters retreated slightly, by 2%.
The poll also does not show a clear trend for the other item put before the population on June 14 – the amendment of the civil service law. The high percentage of undecided (16%) makes any prediction difficult, YouGov notes. According to its survey, 44% of respondents would reject the proposal, while 40% would be in favour.
Again, there is a slight increase in the ‘no’ vote compared to the first survey. At the beginning of May, both camps were still at 40%.
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‘No to ten million’ vote – should Switzerland cap its population?
Adapted from Italian by AI/mga
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