Swiss referendum challenges barriers to civilian service

57,000 signatures against higher entry barriers to civilian service Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

A Swiss referendum, challenging parliament’s decision to prioritise compulsory military service over alternative civilian duties, has gathered enough support to force a national vote.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de 57’000 Unterschriften gegen höhere Zugangshürden zum Zivildienst Original Read more: 57’000 Unterschriften gegen höhere Zugangshürden zum Zivildienst

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The referendum committee is fighting parliament’s decision to impose higher hurdles for opting for civilian service. It submitted around 57,000 referendum signatures to the authorities in the Swiss capital, Bern, on Thursday. This triggers conditions for a national vote that would decide on whether the parliamentary bill will be brought into force.

+ Swiss voters reject compulsory civic service for everyone

The signatures send a strong signal against the weakening of civilian service, the referendum committee announced. It is led by the civilian service association Civiva and the Young Greens. More than 30 partner organisations and parties are supporting the referendum, including the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Group for a Switzerland without an Army (Gsoa).

Last autumn, a parliament decided to raise the hurdles for access to civilian service to boost personnel for the army and civil defence duties. Opponents believe that the stricter requirements would reduce the number of civilian service personnel by 40% and jeopardise the institution as a whole.

“Harassing measures”

The referendum committee argues that civilian service should remain a meaningful service to society. It would help where there is already an acute shortage of personnel and thus provide support where help is needed most.

Every year, those doing community service perform around two million days of service in care, social work, education, agriculture, environmental protection and nature conservation. According to the committee, this is a fundamental contribution to the common good of society.

Civiva co-president and Social Democrat parliamentarian Priska Seiler Graf said the bill passed by parliament would not help the army. “Young members of the army who have made the decision to switch to civilian service will hardly be deterred by these harassing measures,” she said.

The two institutions should not be played off against each other, Seiler Graf added.

More

More Foreign Affairs Truth or tale: Could conscription solve military personnel shortages? This content was published on European countries are revising military conscription, but can it solve long-term troop shortages? Read more: Truth or tale: Could conscription solve military personnel shortages?

Adapted from German by AI/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories