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Switzerland expects CHF800mn budget surplus for 2026

A surplus of nearly a billion is now forecast for 2026
A surplus of nearly a billion is now forecast for 2026 Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government has announced a CHF800 million budget surplus for 2026, having initially forecast a large deficit.

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Switzerland expects CHF800mn budget surplus for 2026
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Keystone-SDA

The revised figures come after parliament approved an austerity plan to prevent losses in the coming years.

The government had forecast a deficit of CHF700 million for 2026, but the sharp rise in corporation tax revenue has improved the financial outlook, it said in a statement.

The revenue forecast had already been revised upwards by CHF1.9 billion in June after several cantons reported high takings. These come mainly from a few companies in Lucerne, Zurich and Basel-City.

Additional revenue is also expected from Geneva. The Federal Council’s upward revisions take into account an additional CHF970 million credit for the armed forces in the 2026 budget.

They are also being taken into account for the 2027 budget and the austerity plan adopted this year, the government says.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR