Switzerland expects CHF800mn budget surplus for 2026
The Swiss government has announced a CHF800 million budget surplus for 2026, having initially forecast a large deficit.
The revised figures come after parliament approved an austerity plan to prevent losses in the coming years.
The government had forecast a deficit of CHF700 million for 2026, but the sharp rise in corporation tax revenue has improved the financial outlook, it said in a statement.
The revenue forecast had already been revised upwards by CHF1.9 billion in June after several cantons reported high takings. These come mainly from a few companies in Lucerne, Zurich and Basel-City.
Additional revenue is also expected from Geneva. The Federal Council’s upward revisions take into account an additional CHF970 million credit for the armed forces in the 2026 budget.
They are also being taken into account for the 2027 budget and the austerity plan adopted this year, the government says.
More
Swiss government rules out further budget cuts for 2027
+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.