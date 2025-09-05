The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss democracy

Swiss alpine cantons protest proposed second home tax

Alpine cantons against the new tax on second homes
Alpine cantons against the new tax on second homes Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss alpine cantons protest proposed second home tax
Listening: Swiss alpine cantons protest proposed second home tax

A proposed new Swiss tax on second homes, linked to the abolition of imputed rental values, is irresponsible, say some cantons.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

They argue that this solution is unfair, ill-conceived and economically damaging.

On September 28, the Swiss people will vote on a new cantonal property tax. If it is approved, rental values for property owners will fall.

+ Will Switzerland finally do away with imputed rental-value tax on homeowners?

Swiss alpine and tourist cantons would be disproportionately affected, they said in a press release. Cumulative revenue losses would amount to around CHF277 million, around CHF150 million for the cantons and communes of Graubünden, Valais and Ticino alone.

+ Swiss divisions highlighted by imputed rent tax

The proposal to introduce a new real tax to compensate for the loss of revenue from second homes is a false and ill-conceived solution, criticised the Confederation of Alpine Cantonal Governments. Its introduction must be approved by the national and cantonal parliaments.

More
Federal Council and Parliament campaign in favour of abolishing the imputed rental value

More

Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value

This content was published on The abolition of the imputed rental value in federal tax is intended to reduce incentives for high private debt and simplify the tax system. On Friday, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter spoke on behalf of the Federal Council in favour of Parliament’s proposal.

Read more: Swiss government backs abolishing imputed rental value

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

Swiss unemployment rate rises in August

More

Workplace

Swiss unemployment rate up slightly in August

This content was published on The Swiss job market deteriorated slightly last month. The number of unemployed rose by almost 3,000 (+2.3%) month-on-month to 132,105.

Read more: Swiss unemployment rate up slightly in August
WC duck gets its own stamp

More

History

Duck toilet cleaner gets its own Swiss stamp

This content was published on Swiss Post has launched a stamp featuring an image of the Duck toilet cleaning dispenser, as part of a series honouring Swiss inventiveness.

Read more: Duck toilet cleaner gets its own Swiss stamp

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR