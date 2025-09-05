Swiss alpine cantons protest proposed second home tax

A proposed new Swiss tax on second homes, linked to the abolition of imputed rental values, is irresponsible, say some cantons.

Français fr Cantons alpins contre le nouvel impôt sur les logements secondaires Original Read more: Cantons alpins contre le nouvel impôt sur les logements secondaires

They argue that this solution is unfair, ill-conceived and economically damaging.

On September 28, the Swiss people will vote on a new cantonal property tax. If it is approved, rental values for property owners will fall.

Swiss alpine and tourist cantons would be disproportionately affected, they said in a press release. Cumulative revenue losses would amount to around CHF277 million, around CHF150 million for the cantons and communes of Graubünden, Valais and Ticino alone.

The proposal to introduce a new real tax to compensate for the loss of revenue from second homes is a false and ill-conceived solution, criticised the Confederation of Alpine Cantonal Governments. Its introduction must be approved by the national and cantonal parliaments.

Translated from French with DeepL/mga

