The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
Demographics
Culture
Future of Work
History
Top stories
See all Swiss identity stories
Debate
See all debates
Newsletter
See all newsletters
Swiss abroad community
Swiss politics
Votes
Moving abroad
Swiss oddities
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss democracy

Swiss army wants extra CHF970 million for air defence

An additional 970 million for air defence
An additional 970 million for air defence Keystone-SDA

The Swiss armed forces needs an additional CHF970 million to invest in air defences this year, the government has told parliament.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss army wants extra CHF970 million for air defence
Listening: Swiss army wants extra CHF970 million for air defence
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The government has announced the extra funding, which has been made possible by higher-than-expected tax revenues. It comes mainly from the proceeds of corporation tax levied on businesses.

The supplementary appropriation for the armed forces is intended to ensure that production capacity and delivery times for procurement are secured at a sufficiently early stage. These procurements will be decided as part of the 2026 Armed Forces dispatch.

+ “Easier to attack than defend” against drones: Swiss expert

The funds are earmarked for short-range (CHF250 million) and medium-range (CHF650 million) surface-to-air defence. Some CHF60 million will be spent on a semi-permanent medium-range radar system and CHF10 million for defence against mini-drones.

Debates to begin in autumn

Parliament will debate the army budget this autumn and the supplementary credit this winter. The Federal Council will be able to make advance payments once decisions have been taken. These advance payments are intended to ensure that deliveries are made on time.

The government is also requesting an additional allocation of CHF100 million for the property programme. The aim is to enhance security at more than 60 military sites.

This involves improving fencing, CCTV, electronic access controls and security facilities. Funding will be provided within the current armasuisse budget.

More

+ How we produce English news
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR