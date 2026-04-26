Swiss canton of Appenzell Inner Rhodes elects Pius Federer as new Landammann
Voters in canton Appenzell Inner Rhodes in eastern Switzerland have elected Pius Federer as the new Landammann (equivalent to cantonal president) at the Landsgemeinde assembly on Sunday.
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The 55-year-old was the only declared candidate ahead of the Landsgemeinde assembly in Appenzell. During the assembly, two additional candidates were spontaneously nominated: Kathrin Birrer, president of the Appenzell Inner Rhodes parliament, and parliamentarian Bruno Huber.
Birrer and Huber received several votes, but Federer ultimately prevailed by a clear margin.
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Federer replaces outgoing Landammann Roland Dähler, who has served in the cantonal government since 2019. Federer is a member of the influential Cantonal Trade Association of Appenzell Inner Rhodes (KGVAI) and was also officially nominated by the organisation.
His election means that the Appenzell Inner Rhodes exclave of Oberegg is once again represented in the cantonal government for the first time in several years.
This was Federer’s second attempt to join the Standeskommission. A year ago, he narrowly lost to Angela Koller of the Centre Party.
Koller was elected the first woman Landammann of Appenzell Inner Rhodes in 2025 and has since headed the Department of Education. On Sunday, the 42-year-old was confirmed in office, prior to Federer’s election.
Translated from German with DeepL/sb
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