Swiss lawmakers reject recognition of Palestine
A Swiss parliamentary chamber has rejected an attempt to force Switzerland to recognise the state of Palestine.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Lawmakers at the House of Reprsentatives voted against the proposal by 116 votes to 66 (11 abstentions), which followed the view of the Senate.
+ Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state
The chamber endorsed the recommendation of its foreign policy committee that, as things stand, the conditions for recognition are not met. In particular, an independent and operational government is lacking, according to the majority of the committee.
Moreover, recognition would be contrary to neutrality and would deprive Switzerland of the possibility of acting as a mediator for a solution to the conflict.
Those in favour, especially on the left, argued that such a step was necessary, following the example of other countries (so far the State of Palestine is recognised by 148 out of 193 countries), in order to counter the annexationist aims of Israel.
This would make the two-state solution advocated by Switzerland more distant, they argued.
If Switzerland wants to be credible and consistent with regard to the two-state solution, it must join the ongoing process of recognition of Palestine, which is a prerequisite for peace, according to Laurence Fehlmann Rielle.
Denying that recognition would have any repercussions on Switzerland’s neutrality, he argued in vain.
More
Swiss initiative demands Palestinian state recognition
Translated from Italian with AI/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.