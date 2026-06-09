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Could the 2026 G7 cause similar problems for Geneva as in 2003?

Ahead of a G7 summit in Evian, France, in June, Swiss authorities have been focussed on how to ensure the security of transiting delegations and how to manage a big protest against the summit.

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As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017.

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

From June 15-17, 2026, the G7 countries (Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US) are meeting in the French spa town of Evian for a summit. Just across the border in Geneva, a planned protest against the summit, set for June 14, has raised memories of when a previous demonstration – against a G8 summit back in 2003 – spiraled into violence and looting. Authorities are hoping for a more peaceful protest this time around.

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