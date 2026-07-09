Little support for Swiss government ideas on ethical business
The Swiss government's counter-proposal to a popular initiative on corporate ethics has received little support from businesses or politicians.
The business community and the centre-right political parties reject the counter-proposal outright and the initiative’s backers and the left believe it does not go far enough.
+ Why big companies fear the Responsible Business Initiative
The Radical Party has categorically rejected the indirect counter-proposal to the Responsible Business initiative, which aims to force companies to to respect human rights and protect the environment.
The party argues that it is too similar to the initiative and does not solve the problems. The counter-proposal, it says, puts Swiss companies at a disadvantage in international competition, creates legal uncertainty and jeopardises jobs.
Swissmem, the Swiss technology and engineering industry association, also rejects the counter-proposal in its entirety.
The indirect counter-proposal received cautious support from the Centre Party. However, it considers the proposal to go too far.
The vote initiators, the Social Democrats and the Green Liberal Party, also welcomed the general direction of the proposal. It provides important initial impetus, but does not yet achieve the objective of an effective international regulatory framework, they argued.
The Federal Council’s indirect counter-proposal to the Responsible Business initiative aims to ensure the protection of human rights and the environment within sustainable corporate governance, whilst maintaining economic competitiveness and reducing administrative burdens and costs.
More
Swiss government issues counter-proposal to responsible business initiative
+ How we produce English news
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.