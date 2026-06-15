EU welcomes Swiss rejection of immigration controls
The European Union has welcomed the decision of Swiss voters to reject the “No to ten million” initiative, which proposed imposing caps on immigration.
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European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Swiss voters on Sunday had paved the way for deepened cooperation between the EU and Switzerland.
“The Swiss people have spoken,” she wrote on the social media platform X. She also mentioned having a “good discussion” with the Swiss president, Guy Parmelin.
The EU and Switzerland are bound by close relations and a strong partnership, she added. This partnership must be modernised and deepened in the interest of citizens and businesses.
Norbert Lins, president of the European parliament’s delegation for relations with Switzerland, welcomed the Swiss people’s decision. He believes that the rejection of the initiative gives new impetus to relations between the EU and Switzerland by removing “a significant source of uncertainty for bilateral relations.”
“We must now move forward with determination on the new package [of bilateral agreements] and give our relations a stable and lasting basis,” he added.
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