Swiss government rejects referendum on additional costs for US fighter jets

Federal Council does not want a referendum on additional costs for US fighter jets

According to the federal government, the people should not be asked to vote on the additional costs for the F-35 fighter jets. It rejects a motion from the Social Democratic party calling for a supplementary credit to be submitted to Parliament in the form of a federal decree subject to a referendum.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat will kein Referendum wegen Mehrkosten für US-Kampfjets Original Read more: Bundesrat will kein Referendum wegen Mehrkosten für US-Kampfjets

In 2020, voters approved the federal decree on the CHF6 billion commitment credit for the purchase of 36 new fighter jets by 50.1%. On this basis, Parliament approved the commitment credit for the F-35 fighter jets in 2022, wrote parliamentarian Franziska Roth in the motion.

The simple federal decree is not subject to a referendum, the government explained in its negative stance on Wednesday. The constitution does not provide for a financial referendum. Decisions of principle and planning decisions of major importance could be subject to an optional referendum. However, they should not be financial decisions.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

