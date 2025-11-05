Swiss government rejects naturalisation reform proposal

Federal Council stands by its No to the democracy initiative Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government wants cantons to continue to have the last say in naturalisation procedures. On Wednesday, it reiterated its rejection of the so-called "democracy initiative".

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat hält an Nein zu Demokratie-Initiative fest Original Read more: Bundesrat hält an Nein zu Demokratie-Initiative fest

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

At the same time, it called on the cantons to coordinate more closely in order to eliminate inequalities.

On Wednesday, the government adopted the dispatch to parliament on the initiative “In favour of modern civil rights (democracy initiative)”. The Federal Council had already taken a position on the content of the initiative in February. At that time, it decided to recommend rejection of the initiative without a counter-proposal.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Federal Council also dealt with a postulate report on the subject. According to the communiqué, this report shows shortcomings with regard to equal opportunities in naturalisation procedures. This is because there are considerable differences between the cantons.

More

More Swiss Abroad Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but ‘not integrated’: migration officials respond This content was published on How do descendants of Swiss expats prove that they are truly part of Swiss life? Swissinfo asked the immigration authorities. Read more: Swiss family, Swiss dialect, but ‘not integrated’: migration officials respond

Based on the report and an expert opinion, the Federal Council proposes that the cantons jointly examine ways to simplify and harmonise the naturalisation process – especially for second-generation foreigners.

“This would mean that it would no longer be so decisive in which municipality and in which canton a second-generation applicant submits their application,” the press release stated.

+ Golden passport? Certain groups struggle to become Swiss, study shows

The democracy initiative calls for the federal government to be responsible for legislation on the naturalisation of foreign nationals in future. Applicants would be entitled to naturalisation after five years of legal residence in Switzerland, regardless of their permanent residence permit.

Persons who jeopardise the security of the country, have been sentenced to a lengthy prison sentence or do not have a basic knowledge of any of the national languages would be excluded from this legal entitlement.

The initiators justify their demand by arguing, among other things, that the place of residence should not determine the chances of an application. They also criticise the fact that a quarter of people in Switzerland are currently unable to participate in politics.

More

More Democracy Swiss citizens submit signatures for referendum to simplify naturalisation This content was published on The committee behind the popular initiative “For modern citizenship rights” submitted around 105,000 certified signatures on Thursday to simplify naturalisation for foreigners living in Switzerland. Read more: Swiss citizens submit signatures for referendum to simplify naturalisation

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories