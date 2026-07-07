Swiss sexual violence victims could get more accident insurance coverage
The Swiss government has recommended that all victims of sexual violence will in future be covered by accident insurance.
The proposal has met with widespread support during the consultation process, with only the Swiss People’s Party expressing opposition.
Sexual assaults on unconscious persons are not currently classified as accidents in Switzerland. The amendment to the Accident Insurance Act is intended to ensure that health-related harm resulting from sexual assaults is consistently covered by insurance.
The Radical Party, the Centre Party, the Greens, the Conference of Cantonal Social Directors and NGO Brava, which campaigns against violence against women, welcome the planned legislative amendment. The Centre Party described the current situation as a “shocking loophole in the existing law”.
The Swiss People’s Party rejected the draft as a “special solution that runs counter to the system”. It fears that the expansion of benefits will result in greater administrative burden and higher costs.
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One in five Swiss women has been a victim of sexual violence
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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