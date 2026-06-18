Legal complaint after Swiss food safety initiative fails
The federal popular initiative “For GMO-free food” has failed to reach the threshold of 100,000 valid signatures. The initiative committee responded by filing a criminal complaint against persons unknown.
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The results of the recounts and checks have been confirmed, the Federal Chancellery announced on Thursday, declaring the Food Safety Initiative a failure.
Of around 98,000 certified signatures, approximately 96,200 were valid, as revealed by a recount ordered by the government. According to the Federal Chancellery, this meant that the minimum threshold of 100,000 signatures had not been reached.
The association campaigning for GMO-free food finds this decision “baffling”. The initiative committee claims to have received feedback from over 240 local authorities, which it says proves that at least 5,000 further valid signatures had been certified. The association sees this as proof that there are sufficient valid signatures for the initiative.
As the whereabouts of the missing signatures remain unclear, the association filed a criminal complaint with the Office of the Attorney General on Thursday, requesting an investigation.
The complaint covers possible offences such as the suppression of documents, electoral and referendum fraud, or abuse of office. The association fears that thousands of voters may have had their political rights curtailed.
The association criticised the Federal Chancellery for failing to carry out further investigations. It was criticised for failing to take into account the evidence provided by the municipalities when reaching its decision.
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Translated from German by AI/mga
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