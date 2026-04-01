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Swiss imputed rental value to be abolished in 2029

From 2029, imputed rental value will no longer be taxable
From 2029, imputed rental value will no longer be taxable Keystone-SDA

From the 2029 tax year, the imputed rental value on owner-occupied residential property will no longer be taxable in Switzerland.

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Swiss imputed rental value to be abolished in 2029
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This was decided by the Federal Council on Wednesday, dismissing a request from alpine cantons to delay the tax change until at least 2030.

Six months after the clear yes vote at the ballot box, the Swiss government has decided how to implement the reform of residential property taxation.

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After the vote, the government consulted the Conference of Cantonal Finance Directors to give cantons sufficient time to prepare for the changeover.

Rural alpine cantons did not want the tax to be abolished before the beginning of 2030. In order to compensate for reduced revenue, such cantons can levy a property tax on secondary homes.

However, the introduction of a property tax is much more legally and politically complex than was recognised during the referendum campaign, these cantons complain.

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