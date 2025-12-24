Parmelin intends to stay in Swiss government until end of 2027
Swiss government minister Guy Parmelin wants to remain in office at least until the end of the current legislative term, barring serious health problems.
This was revealed by the 66-year-old in an interview published today by the Romansh daily La Côte.
Asked about a possible departure from the executive once his presidential year ends in 2026, the head of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) replied that he was “elected for a legislative term”, thus until the end of 2027, adding that “it is health that counts”.
“I deal with things one at a time,” he explained to the ESH Group newspaper. “We have an extremely busy presidential year ahead of us. And we are in the preparation phase for the 2030 agricultural policy.”
Also on the agenda in January will be the World Economic Forum (WEF), which United States President Donald Trump could attend with a large delegation. A
As for the finalisation of the customs agreements with Washington, “the negotiation will not take place directly with Donald Trump,” said Parmelin. “But if I were to welcome him at the WEF, I could tell him that we are ready and things can proceed rather quickly.”
Still on the issue of duties, the federal president emphasised that “the Americans are familiar with our parliamentary procedures, including the possibility of a referendum. Moreover, we have already started to fulfil our commitments.”
Adapted from Italian by DeepL/mga
