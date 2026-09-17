What do mail-in ballots look like in Switzerland?

Share

It’s estimated that over 90% of voters in Switzerland cast their ballots via mail – a proportion which stands out globally, yet which hasn’t led to major political debates about security or fraud.

1 minute

Domhnall O'Sullivan As part of the democracy team, I report on the dynamic relationship between citizens and their institutions in Switzerland and abroad. Born in Ireland, I have a BA in European Studies and MA in International Relations. I've been at SWI swissinfo.ch since 2017. Sara Pasino

I oversee the distribution and social media channels for the English department and write news articles in English. I studied modern languages, English, and Russian literature, then completed an MA in international journalism in Cardiff. After that, I worked for BBC Education in Manchester for a few years before moving to Switzerland. Other language: 1 EN original Português pt Como funciona o voto pelo correio na Suíça? Read more: Como funciona o voto pelo correio na Suíça?

For many Swiss, the voting envelope which arrives by post a few weeks ahead of ballot day, complete with ballot paper, voter ID card, and informational booklet, is a regular part of political life. And they are happy to return their choices by mail: not only do the Swiss vote more often than anyone else, they are also among the heaviest users of mail-in ballots in the world.

>> Read more about how the system works, and what it means for democratic participation:

More

More Swiss democracy The ins and outs of postal voting in Switzerland This content was published on Are you comfortable putting your vote in the letterbox? From the US to Germany, some politicians say you shouldn’t be. In Switzerland, such debates remain marginal for now. Read more: The ins and outs of postal voting in Switzerland

>> Postal voting may boost participation by a few percentage points, but it’s no silver bullet:

More

More Swiss democracy Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland This content was published on Swiss direct democracy is often seen as an example for the rest of the world. Yet only a minority of eligible Swiss voters go to the polls. Read more: Why voter turnout is so low in Switzerland