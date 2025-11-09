Mayor of Swiss municipality celebrates 45 years in office
This weekend Attilio Savioni celebrated 45 years of being mayor of the Graubünden municipality of Castaneda. This long career remains an exception in the Swiss municipal landscape.
At the age of 35, Savioni never thought he would stay in office for so long but the 80-year-old attributed his long stint to a love of commitment and contact with people. And elections have often been a moot point due to a lack of competition. This is how he has led the municipality of 285 inhabitants since 1980.
Despite this longevity at the head of the municipality, it is still not a record. The record goes to Edwin Zeiter, of the municipality of Bister in the Valais, who retired last year after 48 years of service. The average term of office for local authority heads is two to three years, with a maximum of 16 years.
In general, the larger the municipality, the more likely it is that the number of terms will be limited. According to an internal estimate by the Graubünden Municipalities Office, around 40% of Graubünden’s municipalities have introduced such a rule.
Savioni’s term of office ends next year. He doesn’t completely rule out standing for office again. “I’m not saying no yet. We’ll have to wait and see if the people of Castaneda still want me in this position,” he told news agency Keystone-SDA.
Adapted from French by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.