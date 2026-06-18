Swiss lawmakers back two-state Middle East solution

Senator Carlo Sommaruga Keystone-SDA

Switzerland must continue to actively support the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, parliament has decided.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Proche-Orient: les Chambres fédérales insistent sur la solution à deux Etats Original Read more: Proche-Orient: les Chambres fédérales insistent sur la solution à deux Etats

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On Thursday, the House of Representatives adopted a motion from the Senate by 120 votes to 66.

+ Explainer-What is the two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict?

A solution to the conflict must be based on the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, namely Israel’s withdrawal from the Palestinian territories occupied in 1967 during the Six-Day War and respect for Israel’s security, says Social Democrat Senator Carlo Sommaruga, who tabled the motion.

The proposer also calls for Switzerland to actively join a state or group of states that might initiate such a process. Sommaruga further hopes that Bern will promote the country or International Geneva as a venue for negotiations.

“The fundamental rights of Palestinians continue to be violated, both in the Gaza Strip and in the West Bank,” argued Social Democrat Laurence Fehlmann Rielle. Action must be taken in light of this “worrying and unstable situation”.

The Geneva politician also expressed regret that the Israeli government continues to reject the two-state solution and to support the settlements.

The Swioss government agreed. The two-state solution forms the basis for peace and lasting security in the Middle East, said foreign minister Ignazio Cassis. He highlighted the ongoing multilateral peace efforts in which Bern is participating. He also reiterated that Switzerland is offering its good offices to the parties involved.

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More Swiss diplomacy Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state This content was published on Around 150 countries – or three-quarters of UN member states – recognise Palestinian statehood. Switzerland, for various reasons, is not one of them. Read more: Why Switzerland doesn’t recognise Palestine as a state

The Swiss People’s Party stood alone in its opposition. Erich Vontobel called for Swiss neutrality to be respected and for Switzerland not to participate in an international process that does not have the backing of all parties.

Humanitarian access

Shortly afterwards, the House of Representatives approved another motion from the Senate, by 126 votes to 62. In his motion, Senator Pascal Broulis calls on the government to advocate within the UN for rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip, as well as full access to all detainees, including hostages.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains extremely critical, parliament heard. As a depositary state of the Geneva Conventions, Switzerland must ensure that all parties to the conflict comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

The government also agreed, with Cassis promising that it would continue to work towards this end.

The Swiss People’s Party was once again opposed. It considered the motion to be outdated, as the Federal Council is already taking action in this area. Furthermore, Vontobel questioned whether there had been any violations of humanitarian law in Gaza.

Translated from German by AI/mga

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