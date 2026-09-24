Swiss lawmakers reject medicines security initiative
The House of Representatives does not support the popular initiative ‘Yes to the security of medical supplies’. Parliamentarians instead endorsed the government’s direct counter-proposal.
The chamber agreed that while the initiative addresses a genuine problem, the Federal Council’s counter-proposal was better because it was more targeted than the popular initiative.
The initiative to boost Swiss research, development, production and storage of medicines, submitted in 2024, was too broadly worded and went too far for lawmakers.
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The government’s counter-proposal provides for the Confederation to monitor drug supply situation centrally and proactively in future. The authorities should be able to take measures to prevent or remedy supply disruptions.
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The proposal would also provide economic incentives, carry out procurement, and manufacture medical supplies domestically or have them manufactured. International cooperation is also to be strengthened.
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Swiss initiative wants to boost security of medical supplies
The Senate has yet to consider the initiative and the counter-proposal.
The popular initiative ‘Yes to the security of medical supplies’ was submitted by 20 organisations and companies in the healthcare sector. Representatives stated at the time of submission that hundreds of medicines were in short supply in Switzerland.
The initiative aims to ensure that Switzerland strengthens the research, development, production and stockpiling of medicines across the entire value chain.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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