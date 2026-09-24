Swiss lawmakers reject medicines security initiative

National Council rejects the Medicines Supply Initiative Keystone-SDA

The House of Representatives does not support the popular initiative ‘Yes to the security of medical supplies’. Parliamentarians instead endorsed the government’s direct counter-proposal.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiative ab Original Read more: Nationalrat lehnt Medikamentenversorgungs-Initiative ab

The chamber agreed that while the initiative addresses a genuine problem, the Federal Council’s counter-proposal was better because it was more targeted than the popular initiative.

The initiative to boost Swiss research, development, production and storage of medicines, submitted in 2024, was too broadly worded and went too far for lawmakers.

More

More Pharma supply chains From Covid to Hormuz, what has Switzerland learned about drug shortages? This content was published on While immediate drug shortages aren’t expected, experts say the Middle East conflict could impact medicine availability in Switzerland. Read more: From Covid to Hormuz, what has Switzerland learned about drug shortages?

The government’s counter-proposal provides for the Confederation to monitor drug supply situation centrally and proactively in future. The authorities should be able to take measures to prevent or remedy supply disruptions.

+ Read Swissinfo’s coverage on access to medicines

The proposal would also provide economic incentives, carry out procurement, and manufacture medical supplies domestically or have them manufactured. International cooperation is also to be strengthened.

More

More Swiss Politics Swiss initiative wants to boost security of medical supplies This content was published on A people’s initiative calling for Switzerland to boost the development, production and storage of drugs has been submitted in Bern. Read more: Swiss initiative wants to boost security of medical supplies

The Senate has yet to consider the initiative and the counter-proposal.

The popular initiative ‘Yes to the security of medical supplies’ was submitted by 20 organisations and companies in the healthcare sector. Representatives stated at the time of submission that hundreds of medicines were in short supply in Switzerland.

The initiative aims to ensure that Switzerland strengthens the research, development, production and stockpiling of medicines across the entire value chain.

Join the debate:

External Content

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories