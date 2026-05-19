The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Swiss democracy

Swiss initiative aims to better protect pollinating insects

New initiative calls for better protection for pollinating insects
New initiative calls for better protection for pollinating insects Keystone-SDA

A committee of beekeepers, nature lovers and parliamentarians has officially launched a people's initiative to enshrine the protection of bees and other pollinating insects in the constitution.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss initiative aims to better protect pollinating insects
Listening: Swiss initiative aims to better protect pollinating insects
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The popular initiative “In favour of ensuring the pollination of cultivated and wild plants by insects (bee initiative)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. The initiative has until November 19, 2027 to collect 100,000 valid signatures to force a nationwide vote.

The initiative requires the federal government and cantons to ensure the pollination of cultivated and wild plants by insects and to deploy the necessary resources for this purpose. They would be required to set guidelines for this purpose.

More
vote

More

Swiss democracy

How Swiss direct democracy works

This content was published on What do direct democratic tools like popular initiatives and referendums really entail? And how has this unique system evolved over time? 

Read more: How Swiss direct democracy works

The initiative calls on the central government to support the cantons, municipalities and the economy in their efforts in favour of insects.

This inclöudes incentives for the provision, maintenance and improvement of near-natural habitats. The text of the initiative does not contain any specific guidelines on how this should be done.

More

Adapted from German by AI/mga

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR