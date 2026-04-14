Swiss popular initiative demands limit on federal staff costs
A Swiss popular initiative has been launched that calls for limits to be imposed on federal staffing costs.
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Federal staffing expenditure should not rise by more than the Swiss median wage, the initiative text states. The popular initiative was launched by the Young Liberals and is backed by several political parties.
The text of the initiative “For a fair balance between the federal administration and the population (administrative brake)” was published in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. The committee now has until October 14, 2027 to collect the 100,000 valid signatures required to bring the initiative to fruition.
The initiative demands that the personnel expenditure of the federal administration should not grow faster in percentage terms than the Swiss median wage. Administrative tasks that are outsourced should also be included.
The Federal Institutes of Technology and the Federal Institute for Vocational Education and Training are to be excluded. Should Switzerland require additional staff due to a “serious disturbance of public order” or for security, parliament must give its consent.
Members of parliament have repeatedly called for savings in federal personnel and in the awarding of contracts to external organisations.
In addition, cuts to salaries and employment conditions in Switzerland are planned as part of the 27 relief package.
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Adapted from German by AI/mga
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