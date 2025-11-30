The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Swiss democracy

Voters in canton Fribourg reject introduction of minimum wage

No minimum wage in the canton of Fribourg
The cantonal government had argued the introduction of a statutory minimum wage for people over 18 was a threat to the Fribourg economy. Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Voters in canton Fribourg reject introduction of minimum wage
Listening: Voters in canton Fribourg reject introduction of minimum wage

On Sunday, Swiss voters in canton Fribourg rejected an initiative by the left and workers' unions calling for the introduction of a minimum wage. In all, 53.54% voted no, with a turnout of 40.6%. The initiative was opposed by the authorities and business circles.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The legislative initiative entitled “For a minimum wage” sought to enshrine in the Employment and Labour Market Act a mandatory minimum wage of CHF23 ($28.65) per hour, or CHF4,000 per month. The initiative committee’s objective was clear: “To enable all employees to earn a living wage”.

The cantonal government, however, took the opposite view, seeing the introduction of a statutory minimum wage for people over 18 as a threat to the Fribourg economy. It considered the initiative to be “extreme”, arguing that the introduction of such an instrument would risk “disrupting the proper functioning of the labour market”.

More
wallet with 200 francs

More

Demographics

Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many

This content was published on How far does almost CHF7,000 ($7,850) go in Switzerland? New statistics make the median salary sound mouth-watering, but there are big variations across sectors and incomes.

Read more: Average Swiss salaries: high, stable, yet not enough for many

Had it accepted the initiative, Fribourg would have become only the sixth canton in Switzerland to introduce a minimum wage, after Neuchâtel, Jura, Geneva, Ticino and Basel-Stadt.

Translated from French with DeepL/gw

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR