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Swiss democracy

Swiss voters to decide four major issues in November

November is set to bring a packed Sunday of referendums
November is set to bring a packed Sunday of referendums Keystone-SDA

Swiss voters will decide on four pressing issues at ballot box at the end of November.

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Swiss voters to decide four major issues in November
Listening: Swiss voters to decide four major issues in November
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Keystone-SDA

These include parliament’s proposed value-added tax (VAT) increase to fund the pension pot and whether to ease restrictions on the export and re-export of military equipment.

+ VAT to be increased to fund 13th Swiss pension payment

Two popular initiatives will also be put to the vote on November 29. One of these is the Fireworks Initiative, which calls for far-reaching restrictions on the sale and use of noisy fireworks. A counter-proposal was rejected by parliament.

+ Switzerland eases arms export rules

Voters will once again address the issue of the ‘marriage penalty’ in federal taxation.

This is because a vote will also be held on the Centre Party’s popular initiative entitled ‘Yes to fair federal taxes for married couples too – finally abolish discrimination against marriage’.

It calls for the abolition of the marriage penalty in federal taxation.

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Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR