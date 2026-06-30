Swiss voters to decide four major issues in November

November is set to bring a packed Sunday of referendums Keystone-SDA

Swiss voters will decide on four pressing issues at ballot box at the end of November.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Im November steht ein reich befrachteter Abstimmungssonntag bevor Original Read more: Im November steht ein reich befrachteter Abstimmungssonntag bevor

These include parliament’s proposed value-added tax (VAT) increase to fund the pension pot and whether to ease restrictions on the export and re-export of military equipment.

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Two popular initiatives will also be put to the vote on November 29. One of these is the Fireworks Initiative, which calls for far-reaching restrictions on the sale and use of noisy fireworks. A counter-proposal was rejected by parliament.

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Voters will once again address the issue of the ‘marriage penalty’ in federal taxation.

This is because a vote will also be held on the Centre Party’s popular initiative entitled ‘Yes to fair federal taxes for married couples too – finally abolish discrimination against marriage’.

It calls for the abolition of the marriage penalty in federal taxation.

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More Swiss democracy Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions This content was published on Swiss voters to decide on fireworks restrictions following rejection of counter-proposal. Read more: Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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