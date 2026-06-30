Swiss voters to decide four major issues in November
Swiss voters will decide on four pressing issues at ballot box at the end of November.
These include parliament’s proposed value-added tax (VAT) increase to fund the pension pot and whether to ease restrictions on the export and re-export of military equipment.
+ VAT to be increased to fund 13th Swiss pension payment
Two popular initiatives will also be put to the vote on November 29. One of these is the Fireworks Initiative, which calls for far-reaching restrictions on the sale and use of noisy fireworks. A counter-proposal was rejected by parliament.
+ Switzerland eases arms export rules
Voters will once again address the issue of the ‘marriage penalty’ in federal taxation.
This is because a vote will also be held on the Centre Party’s popular initiative entitled ‘Yes to fair federal taxes for married couples too – finally abolish discrimination against marriage’.
It calls for the abolition of the marriage penalty in federal taxation.
More
Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions
Translated from German, sub-edited by mga
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.