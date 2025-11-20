Swiss liberal political group seeks new leadership

Operation Libero must look for a new president Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The liberal Swiss political movement Operation Libero, set up to counter the rise of the far right, has seen its two co-presidents hand in their notice.

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Opération Libero doit se chercher une nouvelle présidence Original Read more: Opération Libero doit se chercher une nouvelle présidence

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Sanija Ameti and Stefan Manser-Egli have announced their departure. The group was set up in 2014 after the Swiss People’s Party initiative to limit immigration was accepted by voters.

The two co-presidents announced their decision in the online magazine Republik. “Operation Libero now needs a fully committed co-presidency to tackle the coming year, which will be packed with votes,” said Manser-Egli.

+ Wanted: politicians with liberal, European profile

Next spring, he will have spent six years as co-president, and Ameti five. “That’s a long time for a very rewarding and exciting job; but let’s face it, this voluntary work is extremely exhausting,” adds Ameti.

They have decided that the time is right to pass on the baton. Between 2026-2028, a number of votes will be held on issues of importance to Operation Libero: “If we can create a new dynamic, our movement can play a decisive role in repelling the radical attacks on liberal democracy”.

According to Ameti, the timing is also right because Operation Libero will close 2025 with its best financial result in five years. “With donations and membership fees, we have raised more than CHF750,000.”

New priorities

Manser-Egli, 33, also points out that his priorities have changed. During his term of office, he became a father twice and is currently living in Amsterdam on a research trip.

Ameti, meanwhile, is finishing her thesis and now wants to devote herself to her career as a lawyer.

A former member of the Zurich Green Liberal Party, she was criticised in September 2024 after firing an air pistol at a picture of Jesus and Mary. The Zurich Public Prosecutor’s Office has lodged a complaint for infringement of freedom of belief and religion. The trial is scheduled for the end of January 2026.

More

More Swiss politician who shot at baby Jesus risks fine This content was published on The Zurich public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against Zurich city parliamentarian Sanija Ameti for disturbing religious freedom. Ameti had shot at a picture of Jesus and Mary with an air pistol. Read more: Swiss politician who shot at baby Jesus risks fine

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories