Swiss fireworks ban opponents fear threat to celebration culture
Politicians and business representatives say a Swiss fireworks ban would have far-reaching negative consequences for private and local celebrations.
Opponents of the fireworks initiative are against a nationwide ban. They argue that targeted rules are needed rather than bans.
A cross-party committee – comprising, amongst others, representatives from the Swiss People’s Party, the Centre Party and the Swiss Trade Association – have launched the ‘No’ campaign against the proposed fireworks ban.
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Swiss to vote on nationwide fireworks restrictions
On November 29, Switzerland will vote on the popular initiative “For a restriction on fireworks”. This calls for a nationwide ban on the sale and use of fireworks that make a noise.
The opposition camp describes the initiative as “disproportionate”. Cantons and municipalities are already able to impose time or location restrictions on fireworks, require permits and impose bans in specific hazardous situations, they argue.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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