Swiss parliament reopens door to nuclear power
Switzerland's parliament has backed a government proposal that allows for the construction of new nuclear power stations.
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Following a positive decision by the Senate, the House of Representatives has also voted in favour of a government counter-proposal to the “Stop the Blackout” popular initiative. Voters will now decide on both the initiative and the counter-proposal at the ballot box.
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Parliament backs an amendment to the law that provides for the lifting of the ban on the construction of new nuclear power stations.
During the parliamentary debate, Swiss energy minister Albert Rösti repeatedly emphasised the need to keep the nuclear option open in order to guarantee the country’s long-term energy supply.
This was supported by right and centre parties but not by left-leaning parties. The Greens have already announced that they will call for a referendum.
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Swiss public sentiment swings in favour of nuclear energy
Translated from German by AI/mga
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