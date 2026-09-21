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Plans scrapped for Swiss asylum seeker centre in Kandersteg

Plans for an asylum seekers’ centre in Kandersteg (BE) have been scrapped
Plans for an asylum seekers’ centre in Kandersteg (BE) have been scrapped Keystone-SDA

The Swiss canton of Bern is abandoning plans for an asylum seekers' accommodation facility in Kandersteg.

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Plans scrapped for Swiss asylum seeker centre in Kandersteg
Listening: Plans scrapped for Swiss asylum seeker centre in Kandersteg
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Keystone-SDA

The owner of the building that was to house the asylum seekers has withdrawn an offer due to growing hostility from a section of the population in the village.

The Bern authorities have taken note of this decision and regrets the withdrawal. The canton had planned to open a collective accommodation facility capable of housing up to 120 people on the premises of the former Kandersteg Institute.

However, it faced opposition from the local authority from the outset.

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The owner of the premises informed the Department of Health, Social Affairs and Integration (DSSI) that the building would no longer be made available. Due to the tense situation and growing hostility, he decided to halt the project, the Canton of Bern stated on Monday.

The authorities emphasise that additional accommodation must be found for asylum seekers in the Bernese Oberland. They will continue to explore options for purchasing properties in the region in order to ensure accommodation in accordance with legal requirements.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR