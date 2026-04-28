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Fresh anti-F-35 initiative launched in Switzerland

Popular initiative to stop the purchase of fighter jets at the ballot box
Popular initiative to stop the purchase of fighter jets at the ballot box Keystone-SDA

The Swiss "No to F-35" group wants to overturn the purchase of fighter jets from the United States with another popular initiative.

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Fresh anti-F-35 initiative launched in Switzerland
Listening: Fresh anti-F-35 initiative launched in Switzerland
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The collection of signatures starts on Tuesday.

The Federal Chancellery published the text of the initiative in the Federal Gazette on Tuesday. It states that the federal government should refrain from procuring the F-35 fighter jets and adjust the army budget accordingly.

+ Renewed controversy in Switzerland over US fighter jets – explained

According to the association, the initiative is supported by more than 220 people. Many of them had already supported the previous “Stop F-35” initiative, which was withdrawn after its launch.

The association has asked the Federal Council several times about the level of expenditure for the F-35 and requested information on the timetable and contract.

+ Fighter jet challenge called off to avoid ‘democratic farce’

An answer is still pending, which is why the citizens’ association wants to ask the questions again on Tuesday.

The deadline for submitting signatures is the end of October 2027.

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Wafer-thin majority approves new fighter jets

This content was published on By a margin of just 9,000 votes, Swiss citizens have given a cautious all-clear for a multi-billion purchase of new fighter jets for the air force.

Read more: Wafer-thin majority approves new fighter jets

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