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Swiss democracy

Swiss referendum aims to defend minimum wage

Low paid jobs are particularly affected by the minimum wage
Low paid jobs are particularly affected by the minimum wage Keystone-SDA

Swiss trade unions and political parties have launched a referendum to challenge parliamentary measures that would override cantonal minimum wages.

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Keystone-SDA

The people’s initiative committee said parliament’s decision constitutes an attack on wages and referendums.

The parliamentary decision allows sector-wide collective labour agreements to take precedence over minimum wages set by cantons or municipalities.

+ Swiss cantons push on with minimum wage despite national setback

According to the initiative campaigners, this would particularly affect low-wage sectors such as the hospitality industry and the cleaning sector.

The committee also criticises the parliamentary decision as an attack on women’s wages, as almost two-thirds of those affected are women. It also argues that democratic decisions by cantons and municipalities would be ignored.

+ Read about Swiss salaries

“In cantons and towns that have decided on a minimum wage but have not yet introduced it, tens of thousands of people would never benefit from it,” said Unia President Vania Alleva in a press release.

The government also rejects the parliamentary bill, arguing that it conflicts with the cantons’ constitutional power to set minimum wages.

Translated from German, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR