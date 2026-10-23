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Swiss democracy

Eight candidates in race to become Switzerland’s next government minister

Seven men and one woman from the SVP nominated for a seat on the Federal Council
Seven men and one woman from the Swiss People's Party are candidates for a seat on the Federal Council Keystone-SDA

Seven men and one woman have put themselves forward as candidates to replace Guy Parmelin in the governing Federal Council.

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Eight candidates in race to become Switzerland’s next government minister
Listening: Eight candidates in race to become Switzerland’s next government minister
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Keystone-SDA

The Swiss People’s Party’s nomination committee announced the candidates after the deadline had passed at noon on Friday. Two candidates from French-speaking Switzerland, one from Ticino and five from German-speaking Switzerland are standing for the Federal Council seat.

Parliamentarians Thomas Aeschi (Zug), Michael Graber (Valais), Rémy Wyssmann (Solothurn), Céline Amaudruz (Geneva), Marco Chiesa (Ticino), and cantonal government members Jean-Pierre Gallati (Aargau), Franz Ruppen (Valais) and Pierre Alain Schnegg (Bern) are standing for election to the Federal Council.

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According to a statement, hearings with all candidates will be held over the coming weeks under the chairmanship of former Swiss People’s Party parliamentary group leader Caspar Baader. The committee reserves the right to approach other individuals if necessary, it was stated.

According to the party, this assessment will focus on the candidates’ positions on the party’s core political issues, namely armed neutrality and Switzerland’s self-determination, the EU treaty package, asylum and migration policy, the armed forces and internal security, financial relief for the middle class and businesses, and a secure and affordable energy supply.

The selection committee noted that the candidates’ leadership experience and skills are also of central importance in the assessment, particularly with regard to the Justice and Defence ministries. On November 20, the parliamentary group will decide on the list of candidates to be put before parliament for election to the Federal Council.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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