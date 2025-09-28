Swiss approve electronic ID: reactions from both camps
Swiss voters came out in favour of introducing an electronic ID on Sunday. The referendum committee’s campaign didn’t manage to sway public opinion: 50.4% backed the idea of a state-run e-ID.
