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Swiss democracy

Swiss Centre Party eyes another seat in government as 2027 elections loom

The Swiss Centre wants to make its presence felt more strongly on the political scene
The Swiss Centre wants to make its presence felt more strongly on the political scene Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Centre Party has launched its campaign for the 2027 federal elections. At its delegates’ assembly on Saturday in canton Fribourg, the party set out its ambition to secure a second seat on the Federal Council.

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Keystone-SDA

“We want to become strong enough, through our own efforts, to ensure that our call for a second seat on the Federal Council becomes a matter of course,” the party’s president, Philipp Matthias Bregy, told delegates. The Centre intends to campaign for this goal by emphasising its unique characteristics, without copying any other political party.

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For Bregy, The Centre is well placed to address the public’s concerns. “Let us not leave issues such as security, migration, purchasing power, healthcare or intergenerational fairness to the political extremes,” said the parliamentarian, who expects his party to make gains in autumn 2027, when voters will elect new federal representatives.

According to Bregy, The Centre must adopt a more proactive stance and position itself as a strong, independent political force at the centre of the political spectrum.

How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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