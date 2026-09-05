Swiss Centre Party eyes another seat in government as 2027 elections loom

The Swiss Centre wants to make its presence felt more strongly on the political scene Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Centre Party has launched its campaign for the 2027 federal elections. At its delegates’ assembly on Saturday in canton Fribourg, the party set out its ambition to secure a second seat on the Federal Council.

Share

1 minute

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le Centre Suisse veut mieux s’affirmer sur l’échiquier politique Original Read more: Le Centre Suisse veut mieux s’affirmer sur l’échiquier politique

“We want to become strong enough, through our own efforts, to ensure that our call for a second seat on the Federal Council becomes a matter of course,” the party’s president, Philipp Matthias Bregy, told delegates. The Centre intends to campaign for this goal by emphasising its unique characteristics, without copying any other political party.

More

More Swiss Politics The Swiss parliament for beginners This content was published on Here is a crash course on how the 175-year-old Swiss parliament works. Read more: The Swiss parliament for beginners

For Bregy, The Centre is well placed to address the public’s concerns. “Let us not leave issues such as security, migration, purchasing power, healthcare or intergenerational fairness to the political extremes,” said the parliamentarian, who expects his party to make gains in autumn 2027, when voters will elect new federal representatives.

According to Bregy, The Centre must adopt a more proactive stance and position itself as a strong, independent political force at the centre of the political spectrum.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

Related Stories Popular Stories