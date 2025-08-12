Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum
The electronic-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the government made in its campaign for a 'Yes' vote on the e-ID Act slated for September 28.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Bundesrat wirbt für sichere, freiwillige und kostenlose E-ID
Original
The need for secure electronic proof of identity – for example to order something online – is increasing, wrote the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) on Tuesday. The referendum will take place on September 28.
The e-ID offered by the state strengthens digital sovereignty and promotes Switzerland as a centre of innovation. The Federal Council and Parliament are of the opinion that the e-ID makes doing business with authorities and companies on the internet secure, simple and efficient.
The e-ID works like a digital identity card; the technical infrastructure is provided by the state. According to the FDJP, this guarantees the protection of privacy and the self-determined handling of personal data.
Critics cite privacy concerns
Last week, opponents of the e-ID kicked off their campaign calling the government’s move a gift to big tech companies and a stepping stone to a surveillance economy.
An e-ID is not required for administrative procedures, according to opponents of the bill. They cite in particular the AGOV platform, the Swiss authorities’ authentication service, which operates without a digital identity.
For them, the law will create the basis for commercial use of electronic identity, which will allow large technology groups in particular to demand an e-ID in exchange for their services.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Switzerland follows the EU with new sanctions against Russian oil
This content was published on
Switzerland is stepping up its sanctions against Russia in the context of the war in Ukraine. The measures are aimed at Russia's oil windfall. The European Union (EU) approved the same package of sanctions, the 18th since the start of the war, in mid-July.
This content was published on
Houses and flats became more expensive again in the first half of the year. In the second quarter of 2025 in particular, momentum increased across Switzerland due to high demand and low interest rates.
Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof receives first Locarno City of Peace Award
This content was published on
The new award was created to strengthen Locarno’s role as a symbol of dialogue and peaceful coexistence, and to mark the centenary of the 1925 Locarno Treaties – a crucial milestone in twentieth-century European diplomacy.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.