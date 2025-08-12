The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum

Swiss government makes a case for e-ID ahead of referendum
The electronic-ID is secure and easy to use and its use is voluntary and free of charge: these are the arguments the government made in its campaign for a 'Yes' vote on the e-ID Act slated for September 28.

The need for secure electronic proof of identity – for example to order something online – is increasing, wrote the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) on Tuesday. The referendum will take place on September 28.

The e-ID offered by the state strengthens digital sovereignty and promotes Switzerland as a centre of innovation. The Federal Council and Parliament are of the opinion that the e-ID makes doing business with authorities and companies on the internet secure, simple and efficient.

The e-ID works like a digital identity card; the technical infrastructure is provided by the state. According to the FDJP, this guarantees the protection of privacy and the self-determined handling of personal data.

Critics cite privacy concerns

Last week, opponents of the e-ID kicked off their campaign calling the government’s move a gift to big tech companies and a stepping stone to a surveillance economy.

An e-ID is not required for administrative procedures, according to opponents of the bill. They cite in particular the AGOV platform, the Swiss authorities’ authentication service, which operates without a digital identity.

For them, the law will create the basis for commercial use of electronic identity, which will allow large technology groups in particular to demand an e-ID in exchange for their services.

