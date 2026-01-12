Swiss lawmakers form Swiss-Greenland friendship group
Members of the Swiss House of Representatives have founded a Swiss-Greenland friendship group, reports the NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.
The co-chairs of the new parliamentary group are Laurent Wehrli (Radical Party), Elisabeth Schneider-Schneiter (Centre/Party) and Fabian Molina (Social Democratic Party).
This initiative is in response to repeated demands and threats from United States President Donald Trump to acquire the island from the Kingdom of Denmark.
The creation of this friendship group may not do much to sway Trump and the American authorities, but “we must break the deafening silence of our Federal Council,” Molina told the NZZ.
A trip by Swiss parliamentarians to Greenland is planned to get an idea of the situation on the ground, he added.
The Swiss People’s Party has greeted the initiative with scepticism is the only parliamentary party not participating in this group.
“It makes sense for the Federal Council to pursue a clear and consistent foreign policy; otherwise, it creates confusion,” said Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Roland Rino Büchel. He believes that “such efforts always carry the risk of being misunderstood elsewhere.”
Switzerland has a role to play in the Arctic
