Swiss March 8 vote campaigns cost CHF11 million
Campaigns for the four March 8 votes cost a combined CHF10.7 million ($13.6 million), according to final figures published on Friday by the Swiss Federal Audit Office (SFAO).
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Compared to the budgets announced before the votes, the final amount was 22% higher.
A total of CHF7.5 million was spent on the campaigns for the SBC initiative aimed at cutting the media licence fee. The opponents declared around CHF5.7 million, while proponents reported CHF1.8 million. The rejected initiative called for a reduction to the radio and television licence fee to CHF200 and ending corporate contributions.
More
Swiss voters reject cuts to licence fee
The approved proposal to introduce individual taxation, regardless of marital status, generated CHF1.4 million in campaign funding, with CHF900,000 from supporters and CHF500,000 from opponents.
A total of CHF1.8 million was registered for the rejected climate fund initiative, of which CHF1.2 million was from opponents and CHF600,000 from supporters. No campaign funds were registered for the cash initiative and its counter-proposal.
More
March 8, 2026 vote: the results from across Switzerland
Anyone who runs a referendum campaign and spends more than CHF50,000 must disclose the campaign funding. Donors who make donations of CHF15,000 or more must also be named. They are published online by the SFAO.
Translated from German by AI/sb
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.