Swiss parliament decides to abolish statute of limitations for murder

There should no longer be a statute of limitations for murder in Switzerland Keystone-SDA

In Switzerland, murder will soon be one of the offences for which there is no statute of limitations. The House of Representatives and the Senate have reached agreement on this issue after years of debate. The bill still has to go to a final vote in the Federal Assembly.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Mord soll in der Schweiz nicht mehr verjähren Original Read more: Mord soll in der Schweiz nicht mehr verjähren

On Wednesday, a minority within the Legal Affairs Committee prevailed in the Senate, proposing that, on this issue, the earlier decisions of the Senate and the House of Representatives should be upheld. Both chambers had already voted in favour of removing the statute of limitations for murder in March 2025 and March 2026 respectively.

The decision stems from a cantonal initiative submitted by the Canton of St Gallen as far back as 2019. The canton argued that advances in DNA analysis had provided investigators with technical capabilities that would allow evidence to be gathered even a long time after the offence had been committed.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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