Swiss priests object to military service

Churches believe priests should be exempt from military service Keystone-SDA

The requirement for priests and monks to serve in the Swiss army from June 1 has angered Swiss Churches. The three main national Churches and the Network of Evangelical Churches have expressed their discontent and demanded action in a letter to the government, reports Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

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In this letter sent on Wednesday, the Christian Churches complain that the government did not consult them before revising the military law, as is customary for even the smallest legislative change in Switzerland. They also state that they were not informed, “even though lifting the exemption from military service for clergy directly affects the work of churches in crisis situations.”

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Parliament adopted the new law without realizing this change. Other new provisions in the new military law, which came into effect on June 1, have sparked debate. Religious communities are particularly incensed that the government no longer considers pastoral care, and therefore the spiritual support of the population, as essential. “This is simply incomprehensible,” the Churches wrote.

Alain de Raemy, head of military affairs at the Swiss Bishops’ Conference and auxiliary bishop currently in charge of the diocese of Lugano, describes the government’s decision as “a lack of respect for the population”.

“As we saw during Covid, or during the Crans-Montana disaster, there was a need for people available on a spiritual level as well. So how will we manage in times of war and future crises, if priests must serve in the army? What is the Federal Council’s plan?” he said. In addition to explanations, the churches are asking the Federal Council for flexible solutions when their priests must serve in the military.

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Contacted before the letter was sent, the Federal Department of Defence offered an explanation: “The process of revising the law on the armed forces was carried out in accordance with the directives of the Federal Chancellery,” the defence ministry wrote.

According to the department, the Churches were not contacted due to the “small number of military personnel involved and the large number of potentially affected communities.”

And the army added: “The increasing secularisation of society means that fewer and fewer people feel connected to the Church’s offerings.” According to the authorities, pastoral care is no longer even “an activity essential to maintaining social life.” Auxiliary Bishop Alain de Raemy disagrees. On the contrary, more and more people are seeking out priests, especially during crises, even if they are no longer officially members of a church, he said.

According to the army, nine clergymen have already been recalled since the change in the law. The Swiss Evangelical Network said five additional requests for exemption are expected to be rejected soon. An army spokesperson stated that, in addition to pastors, members of religious orders and monasteries are also affected.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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