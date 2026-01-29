Switzerland mulls enhanced intelligence service powers
The Swiss Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) needs new tools to better detect threats related to terrorism, violent extremism, espionage, and cyberattacks, according to the government.
The Federal Council adopted a revised law on Wednesday and has forwarded it for parliamentary scrutiny.
The law governing the Swiss intelligence service has been in force since 2017. But since then, the situation has deteriorated considerably worldwide, including in Switzerland. Since 2020, FIS has been dealing with an increasing number of threats targeting critical infrastructure.
The first stage of the review focuses on the early detection of serious threats. To tackle violent extremism, the government wants to extend surveillance powers that are currently available in other areas, such as cases of terrorism.
In the event of serious threats, FIZ should be allowed to collect data from banks and other financial service providers to shed light on the financial flows of terrorist organisations or espionage networks.
The government also provides details regarding surveillance of the cable network, namely the monitoring of emails, telephone and internet across the Swiss border.
The revision of the law will include two further stages. The second package will primarily consist of measures against cyber threats. Consultations are planned for summer 2026. The third stage will address radio and cable network scanning.
