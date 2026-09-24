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Swiss democracy

Swiss Senate moves to weaken journalistic source protection

The Council of States wants to weaken the protection of journalistic sources
The Council of States wants to weaken the protection of journalistic sources Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Senate has tabled a motion calling on the government to relax the protection of journalistic sources. This would make it easier to prosecute breaches of official secrecy.

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Swiss Senate moves to weaken journalistic source protection
Listening: Swiss Senate moves to weaken journalistic source protection
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Keystone-SDA

Under the criminal code, journalists are not required to disclose their sources of information for investigative purposes.

Exceptions to this right to refuse to give evidence apply in cases of serious criminal offences or where the information is necessary to save people’s lives or protect them from physical harm.

The motion, which was adopted by the Senate by 34 votes to 10, seeks to limit source protection to media professionals for whom it is directly necessary to safeguard media freedom.

Protection against seizure is also to apply only to media professionals, and not to those who breach confidentiality.

The motion will now be referred to the House of Representatives.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR