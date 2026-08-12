Swiss government to reject sustainable financial centre initiative

The Federal Council rejects the financial centre initiative

The Swiss government is set to recommend that parliament rejects a popular initiative “for a sustainable and forward-looking Swiss financial centre”, without putting forward a counter-proposal.

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It took this decision on Wednesday, arguing that it is already committed to “a financial centre focused on sustainability”.

According to the government, Switzerland’s current legislation and policy already make it possible to achieve the initiative’s climate policy objectives. The additional measures called for by the initiative are “questionable in an international context”, the government said.

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This content was published on Swiss popular initiative demanding a sustainable financial centre submitted with 145,000 signatures.

The seven ministers express particular concern that costs would rise if new supervisory and sanctioning mechanisms were to be created, as called for by the initiative’s organisers.

The popular initiative calls for binding rules to be applied to international financial activities that pose climate and environmental risks. The initaitive’s organising committee believes that Switzerland is lagging behind in this area.

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Emissions reduction

Swiss finance under scrutiny over climate impact

This content was published on This explainer shows where Swiss capital flows into fossil fuels, how authorities monitor those investments, and why their heavy carbon footprint abroad has become a political flashpoint.

Read more: Swiss finance under scrutiny over climate impact